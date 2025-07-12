Brokerages Set Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR) Target Price at $48.70

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.70.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPHR shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

Get Sphere Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE SPHR opened at $42.94 on Monday. Sphere Entertainment has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $50.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.48) by $0.21. Sphere Entertainment had a negative net margin of 33.00% and a negative return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $280.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sphere Entertainment will post -11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sphere Entertainment

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPHR. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sphere Entertainment by 826.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the first quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.