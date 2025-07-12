Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Korn/Ferry International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th.

Korn/Ferry International Stock Performance

Shares of KFY stock opened at $73.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Korn/Ferry International has a fifty-two week low of $59.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $712.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Korn/Ferry International will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn/Ferry International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Korn/Ferry International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Korn/Ferry International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 193.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Korn/Ferry International Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

