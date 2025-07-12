Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.30.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$29.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, ATB Capital downgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

In other news, Director Dale Murray purchased 1,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.65 per share, with a total value of C$27,624.81. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at C$15.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of C$10.50 and a twelve month high of C$26.60.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides an omni-channel commerce-enabling SaaS platform. Its software platform provides customers with the functionality it needs to engage with consumers, manage their operations, accepts payments, and grow their business. The company sells its platform through a direct sales force in the United States, Canada, Netherlands, Australia, and other countries.

