Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.36.

ANGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Angi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Angi from $6.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Angi in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Angi by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 914,037 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter worth $1,079,000. Westerly Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Angi by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 2,840,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after buying an additional 490,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Angi by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,997,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after buying an additional 267,946 shares during the period. 12.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Angi stock opened at $15.97 on Monday. Angi has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $766.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.74.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.24. Angi had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $245.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.73 million. Analysts expect that Angi will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

