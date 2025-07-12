Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.17.
NUVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Nuvation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 11th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NUVB
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Nuvation Bio
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 108.7% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 22,040 shares in the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 52.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,774,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 108,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nuvation Bio Stock Down 4.8%
Shares of NUVB opened at $2.20 on Monday. Nuvation Bio has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $748.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20.
Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. Nuvation Bio had a negative return on equity of 44.14% and a negative net margin of 5,534.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nuvation Bio Company Profile
Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nuvation Bio
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- The Meteoric Rise of Rocket Lab: A Space Stock to Watch
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 Hot Tech Stocks Showing Bullish Price Action Right Now
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Meta and Autonomous Advertising: The Stock’s Next Big Tailwind?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.