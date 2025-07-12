Insider Buying: Oberon AIM VCT (LON:OVCT) Insider Acquires £9,900 in Stock

Oberon AIM VCT (LON:OVCT – Get Free Report) insider John Beaumont bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £9,900 ($13,354.92).

Oberon AIM VCT Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of LON:OVCT opened at GBX 21 ($0.28) on Friday. Oberon AIM VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 17.50 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 35 ($0.47). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 21.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 25.84.

Oberon AIM VCT (LON:OVCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (1.48) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter.

