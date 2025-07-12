Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Insider Sells £353,755.92 in Stock

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report) insider Jamie Warner sold 43,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 812 ($10.95), for a total transaction of £353,755.92 ($477,210.20).

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

Shares of AUTO opened at GBX 824.60 ($11.12) on Friday. Auto Trader Group plc has a one year low of GBX 706 ($9.52) and a one year high of GBX 920 ($12.41). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 833.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 796.84. The stock has a market cap of £7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported GBX 31.66 ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. Auto Trader Group had a net margin of 45.00% and a return on equity of 47.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Auto Trader Group plc will post 32.7973074 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AUTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 745 ($10.05) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 830 ($11.20) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, May 29th.

About Auto Trader Group

About Auto Trader

Auto Trader Group plc is the UK’s largest automotive platform. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in March 2015 and is a member of the FTSE 100 Index.

Auto Trader’s purpose is Driving Change Together. Responsibly. Auto Trader is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive culture, it aims to build stronger partnerships with its customers and use its voice and influence to drive more environmentally friendly vehicle choices.

With the largest number of car buyers and the largest choice of trusted stock, Auto Trader’s marketplace sits at the heart of the UK car buying process.

