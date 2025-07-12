Insider Buying: IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Acquires £124.92 in Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Shook acquired 6 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,082 ($28.09) per share, with a total value of £124.92 ($168.51).

Daniel Shook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 10th, Daniel Shook acquired 6 shares of IMI stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,042 ($27.55) per share, with a total value of £122.52 ($165.28).

On Tuesday, May 13th, Daniel Shook acquired 7 shares of IMI stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,922 ($25.93) per share, with a total value of £134.54 ($181.49).

IMI Stock Down 0.6%

IMI opened at GBX 2,144.01 ($28.92) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,006.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,918.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. IMI plc has a one year low of GBX 1,555.96 ($20.99) and a one year high of GBX 2,158.51 ($29.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($33.05) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd.

About IMI

IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network.

