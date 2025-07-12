Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Jennie Daly Acquires 134 Shares

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) insider Jennie Daly acquired 134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £150.08 ($202.46).
- On Monday, June 9th, Jennie Daly bought 130 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £149.50 ($201.67).
Shares of TW opened at GBX 112.65 ($1.52) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of £4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 118.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 115.35.
Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
