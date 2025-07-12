Stock Repurchase Program Approved by Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Board

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 9th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.37.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $109.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.38. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $60.49 and a twelve month high of $109.74.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a positive return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $92,478.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,055.70. This trade represents a 22.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Richard L. Mcneely sold 21,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,989,480.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 50,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,645.78. This trade represents a 29.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,439 shares of company stock worth $2,099,028. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

