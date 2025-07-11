Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 106 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 23,831 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 320,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 42,166 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 15.1% in the first quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total transaction of $29,782,175.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,014,152 shares in the company, valued at $256,489,182.32. The trade was a 10.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total transaction of $14,176,042.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 361,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,117,639.75. The trade was a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 829,716 shares of company stock valued at $216,933,761 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.21.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $275.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.29 and a 200-day moving average of $218.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $281.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 103.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.39%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

