Caas Capital Management LP Purchases 400 Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Caas Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.8% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 25,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $11,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 422,204 shares in the company, valued at $201,391,308. The trade was a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 16,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $6,990,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 249,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,068,402.64. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,821 shares of company stock valued at $118,672,681 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective (up previously from $517.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $371.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $456.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $487.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $469.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $517.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.41 billion, a PE ratio of -705.96 and a beta of 1.16.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.