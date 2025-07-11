Barry Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 2.0% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $306.20 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $217.52 and a twelve month high of $317.63. The company has a market capitalization of $101.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.01.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

