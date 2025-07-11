Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 439,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,695,000 after acquiring an additional 87,631 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $2,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE PM opened at $180.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.13. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.75 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.51.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 111.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.73.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

