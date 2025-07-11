Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,809,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,980,629,000 after buying an additional 284,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,449,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,790,841,000 after acquiring an additional 236,315 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,847,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,483,937,000 after purchasing an additional 724,477 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,184,364,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,940,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,416,000 after acquiring an additional 312,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Melius raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.64.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $408.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $359.15 and its 200-day moving average is $347.93. The firm has a market cap of $192.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $418.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.43%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

