Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Xponance Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 191,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.5% of Xponance Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $157,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $790.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $748.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $767.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $800.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. HSBC cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price objective (up previously from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,012.22.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

