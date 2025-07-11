Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,924 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $122,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,374,948,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 60,572.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,425,070 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,175,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,073 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $731,283,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,325,695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,406,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,428,951 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,199,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $479.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.98. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $377.85 and a 12 month high of $519.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $512.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $420.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $464.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

