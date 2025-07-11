Country Club Bank Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Country Club Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Country Club Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,253,526,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,152 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,822.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,604,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,245,000 after buying an additional 1,584,428 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,520,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,209,000 after buying an additional 832,983 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36,358.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 589,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,364,000 after buying an additional 587,919 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $207.25 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.