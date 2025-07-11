Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 253 Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. decreased its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 3.5% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 0.7%

Stryker stock opened at $394.67 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $314.93 and a 52 week high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.97.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

