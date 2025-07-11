Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Acquires 7,248 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.4% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.2%

PEP stock opened at $136.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.78. The company has a market cap of $186.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $180.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.68%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

