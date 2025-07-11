Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,874 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.5% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 17.7% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 386,991 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $366,010,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 23.9% in the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.4% in the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,478,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,060.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,115.00 to $1,110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,034.79.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,014.15, for a total transaction of $2,028,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,171.50. The trade was a 19.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.00, for a total transaction of $536,060.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,380. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,547 shares of company stock worth $9,496,950. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.2%

COST stock opened at $970.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1 year low of $793.00 and a 1 year high of $1,078.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,004.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $981.82. The firm has a market cap of $430.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $63.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 29.50%.

About Costco Wholesale



Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

