Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 8.1% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $19,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,432,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,780,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,810 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 122,584,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,752,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,586 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 48,746,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,286,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185,258 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,276,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,262,000 after purchasing an additional 516,617 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.73.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE PM opened at $180.85 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.75 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.87 and a 200-day moving average of $156.13. The firm has a market cap of $281.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 111.34%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

