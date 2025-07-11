Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc Takes Position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 106 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 17,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM opened at $287.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.52. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $176.62 and a twelve month high of $296.16.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 115.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Erste Group Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IBM

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.