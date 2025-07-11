State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 163,945 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $38,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 248,600.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,336 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $4,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $237.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.10.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.63.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

