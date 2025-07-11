Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in Danaher by 20,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,677,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,303,163,000 after buying an additional 579,046 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 17.4% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terra Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,068,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $205.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.65. The firm has a market cap of $147.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 15.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.85%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,442. The trade was a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Danaher from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

