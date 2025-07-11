Diversify Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,239 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,325,695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,406,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,258,288 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,366,113,000 after acquiring an additional 98,654 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,428,951 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,199,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,746 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,916,084 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,382,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,772,789 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,519,302,000 after purchasing an additional 704,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $479.53 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $377.85 and a 52 week high of $519.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $448.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $123.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.23). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.76 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. Bank of America raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $555.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $442.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $464.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

