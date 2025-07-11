Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,132 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $2,367,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Up 4.7%

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $309.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.00 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $322.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total value of $30,809,717.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,300,200. The trade was a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485 in the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, William Blair cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.13.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

