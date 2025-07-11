Joseph Group Capital Management Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Joseph Group Capital Management increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.2% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 342.5% during the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $275.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.29 and a 200-day moving average of $218.63. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 103.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $281.18.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $10,731,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 482,836 shares in the company, valued at $129,540,070.44. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 829,716 shares of company stock valued at $216,933,761 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.21.

Read Our Latest Report on AVGO

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.