FIDELIS iM LLC Takes $5.04 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

FIDELIS iM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 201,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.3% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,260,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775,232 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 40,450,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,652 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 253.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,788,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,907,000 after buying an additional 28,538,409 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,159,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,494,000 after purchasing an additional 28,602,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 413.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,053,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,622,000 after buying an additional 17,759,913 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $29.43 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $29.49. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.08.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

