Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Decreased by FIDELIS iM LLC

FIDELIS iM LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 8.5% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 144,527.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,175,000 after buying an additional 1,237,158 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7,038.2% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 428,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,125,000 after purchasing an additional 422,294 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,243,000 after purchasing an additional 403,326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,655,000 after purchasing an additional 384,888 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,067,000 after purchasing an additional 236,111 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $284.11 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $285.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.13. The company has a market capitalization of $84.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

