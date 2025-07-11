MJP Associates Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 9.3% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $51,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,198,000 after purchasing an additional 160,813 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $207.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.63 and a 200 day moving average of $196.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $208.11.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

