Joseph Group Capital Management Has $1.95 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Joseph Group Capital Management reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIDELIS iM LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 161,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 266,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,659,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG opened at $207.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.63 and a 200 day moving average of $196.70. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

