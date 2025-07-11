Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,499 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 4.2% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $51,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 1,160.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 63 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,279.42. The trade was a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total value of $908,138.48. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,346,928.56. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ LIN opened at $470.34 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $408.65 and a 52 week high of $487.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.35. The firm has a market cap of $221.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Argus raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LIN

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.