Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 75.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

VO stock opened at $284.11 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $285.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

