Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,996 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.2% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 248,600.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,336 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $237.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $141.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $271.00 price target (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.63.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

