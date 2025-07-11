WESPAC Advisors LLC Purchases 1,021 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,862 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.0% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.39.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $159.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $174.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $211.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.07.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $220,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,507.82. This represents a 6.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 424,099 shares of company stock worth $8,310,735. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

