Sage Rhino Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 895 International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 895 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Melius Research raised shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.06.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $287.19 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $176.62 and a 52-week high of $296.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.52. The firm has a market cap of $266.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

