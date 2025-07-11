International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Raised by CFC Planning Co LLC

CFC Planning Co LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 2.1% of CFC Planning Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. CFC Planning Co LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,839,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,189,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,888 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,909,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,589,145,000 after acquiring an additional 427,499 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in International Business Machines by 413.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,634,577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650,534 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in International Business Machines by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,384,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,209 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,112,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,281,000 after buying an additional 722,582 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $287.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $176.62 and a 12 month high of $296.16. The company has a market capitalization of $266.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Wedbush upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday. Melius Research upgraded International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.06.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

