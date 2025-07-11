Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 251 Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $2,166,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 5.1%

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $487.11 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $517.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $469.44 and a 200 day moving average of $409.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -705.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 25,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total value of $11,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 422,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,391,308. The trade was a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 15,680 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.93, for a total transaction of $7,352,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 36,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,330.58. This trade represents a 29.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,821 shares of company stock valued at $118,672,681 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CRWD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $389.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.29.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

