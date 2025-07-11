State of Michigan Retirement System Has $45.39 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Amgen were worth $45,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of Amgen by 304.5% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of Amgen by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price (down previously from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.82.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock opened at $300.37 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $346.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

