Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $896,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sharkey Howes & Javer decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,385,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,671,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $224.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.07. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $244.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

