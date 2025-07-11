Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,615 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,213,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,729,000 after purchasing an additional 107,405 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,223,000 after buying an additional 601,539 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,542,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,565,000 after purchasing an additional 154,064 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,177,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,117,000 after buying an additional 901,037 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $179.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.74. The company has a market cap of $140.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

