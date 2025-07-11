Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 137,074 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,783,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,074 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $112,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,334,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,199,000 after purchasing an additional 24,203,669 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,755,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,726,000 after buying an additional 6,434,970 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,306,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,689 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,099,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,944,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,118 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.67.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

