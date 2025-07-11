Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Gateway Wealth Partners LLC

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 129,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Country Club Bank grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 1,091,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,204,000 after acquiring an additional 46,748 shares in the last quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS opened at $69.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.41. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $69.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.