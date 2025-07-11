Head to Head Review: GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) vs. United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) and GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for United Parcel Service and GXO Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Parcel Service 2 14 11 1 2.39 GXO Logistics 0 5 9 0 2.64

United Parcel Service presently has a consensus price target of $119.13, suggesting a potential upside of 15.80%. GXO Logistics has a consensus price target of $56.43, suggesting a potential upside of 9.17%. Given United Parcel Service’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe United Parcel Service is more favorable than GXO Logistics.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

United Parcel Service has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GXO Logistics has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares United Parcel Service and GXO Logistics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Parcel Service $91.07 billion 0.96 $5.78 billion $6.86 15.00 GXO Logistics $11.71 billion 0.51 $134.00 million $0.62 83.37

United Parcel Service has higher revenue and earnings than GXO Logistics. United Parcel Service is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GXO Logistics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares United Parcel Service and GXO Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Parcel Service 6.44% 40.15% 9.65% GXO Logistics 0.61% 10.49% 2.75%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.3% of United Parcel Service shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of GXO Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of United Parcel Service shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of GXO Logistics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

United Parcel Service beats GXO Logistics on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States. The International Package segment provides guaranteed day and time-definite international shipping services comprising guaranteed time-definite express options in Europe, Asia, the Indian sub-continent, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, and Latin America. The company also offers international air and ocean freight forwarding, post-sales, and mail and consulting services. In addition, it provides truckload and customs brokerage services; supply chain solutions to the healthcare and life sciences industries; fulfillment and transportation management services; and integrated supply chain and shipment insurance solutions. United Parcel Service, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others. GXO Logistics, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

