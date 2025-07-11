Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 68.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,865 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $89.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.88. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.15 and a one year high of $90.51. The firm has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

