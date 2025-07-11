Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,669 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,200. The trade was a 25.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $19.05 target price (down from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.13.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $309.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $998.08 billion, a PE ratio of 170.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.00 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

