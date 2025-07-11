Country Club Bank Sells 14,541 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Country Club Bank trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,007 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 14,541 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 111,393 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 130,881 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,951,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $121.54 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.35 and a 200 day moving average of $106.65. The company has a market capitalization of $218.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.35.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

