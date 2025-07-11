Barry Investment Advisors LLC Sells 232 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of VYM opened at $135.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.20 and a 200 day moving average of $128.95. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $135.97.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

