Draper Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Draper Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of Draper Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Draper Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 111.8% during the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $26,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.6%

GOOG opened at $178.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $208.70.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $90.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Alphabet from $202.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and six have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.80.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,837,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,844,050. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,275. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,643 shares of company stock worth $36,330,928. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

